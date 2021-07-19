One killed in Wabasha County helicopter crash

ELGIN, Minn. – Cory James Adcock, 40, of Victoria County, Texas, is dead after a crop duster crashed Monday afternoon in Wabasha County.

It happened just after 3 pm near Elgin. The National Transportation Safety Board says a Robinson R-44 helicopter went down, taking out some live power lines on 75th Street NE. The pilot, a man estimated by authorities to be in his mid to late-30s was killed.

The crash started a fire but Elgin firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Wabasha County Chief Deputy Him Warren says a federal investigation into the crash will take place and the scene will be locked down until 11 am Tuesday morning.