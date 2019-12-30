One killed in Hardin County collision

ALDEN, Iowa – A Hardin County collision kills one person on Monday.

It happened at the intersection of County Highway D20 and County Highway S27 at the southern edge of Alden. The Iowa State Patrol says Jayden Moore, 20 of Madrid, was driving south and Keith Hinders, 61 of Eldora, was driving east. They crashed, with Moore’s vehicle coming to rest in the southeast ditch and Hinders’ vehicle ending up on the southern shoulder.

The State Patrol says one passenger in Jayden Moore’s vehicle, Noah Moore, 17 of Madrid was killed. Jayden Moore, another passenger Elijah Moore, 17 of Madrid, and Hinders were injured. The State Patrol says Noah Moore was not wearing a seat belt and the other three were.

This crash happened around 12:47 pm Monday. The Harden County Sheriff’s Office, Alden Fire Department, Alden First Responders, Hardin County ESquad, Iowa Falls EMS, Ackley EMS, Williams EMS, and Webster City EMS all assisted with this collision.