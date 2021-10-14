One killed in Butler County truck crash

ALLISON, Iowa – A crash in Butler County has claimed one life.

The Iowa State Patrol says Gene Chinander, 69 of Allison, was driving a pickup truck south on Highway 14 when he failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 3, went off the road and struck a parked semi trailer.

The crash happened around 2:43 pm Thursday and when authorities arrived, Chinander was dead at the scene.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Allison fire and EMS, and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.