One injured when semi collided with pickup in Olmsted County

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi/pickup truck collision in Olmsted County has injured one person.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Ryan Lee Williams, 19 of La Crescent, was driving a pickup south on Highway 52 when he collided with the southbound semi driven by Samir Rizvic, 50 of Ottawa, Manitoba, Canada. The collision happened near the interchange with Interstate 90.

The State Patrol says Williams suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Rizvic was not harmed.

The Chatfield Ambulance assisted with this accident, which happened around 8:31 am Saturday.