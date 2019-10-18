One injured when pickups crash in Olmsted County

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A two-pickup collision sends one driver to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place around 2:30 pm Friday at the intersection of Highway 247 and Olmsted County Road 11. Steven Lee Hermanson, 59 of Rochester, was driving west and slowed to turn south whe he was hit from behind by Joseph Thomas Briggs, 21 of Stewartville.

Hermanson was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Briggs was not hurt.

Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.