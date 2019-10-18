FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A two-pickup collision sends one driver to the hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place around 2:30 pm Friday at the intersection of Highway 247 and Olmsted County Road 11. Steven Lee Hermanson, 59 of Rochester, was driving west and slowed to turn south whe he was hit from behind by Joseph Thomas Briggs, 21 of Stewartville.
Hermanson was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Briggs was not hurt.
Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- One injured when pickups crash in Olmsted County
- Three pickup collision in Olmsted County.
- Two injured in Olmsted County crash
- Four injured in Olmsted County crash
- Woman injured in Olmsted County crash
- Olmsted County rollover injures two
- Woman hit by pickup truck in rural Olmsted County
- One person injured in Olmsted Co. crash
- 2 injured after Thursday crash in Olmsted County
- Semi/SUV crash in eastern Olmsted County injures one
Scroll for more content...