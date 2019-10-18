Clear
BREAKING NEWS Guilty verdict in Worth County animal neglect trial Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One injured when pickups crash in Olmsted County

Happened around 2:30 pm Friday.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A two-pickup collision sends one driver to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place around 2:30 pm Friday at the intersection of Highway 247 and Olmsted County Road 11. Steven Lee Hermanson, 59 of Rochester, was driving west and slowed to turn south whe he was hit from behind by Joseph Thomas Briggs, 21 of Stewartville.

Hermanson was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Briggs was not hurt.

Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking a warm and windy Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Misleading Calls

Image

Kavars Found Guilty

Image

DMC Artists

Image

Weiss retrial: Day four

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

TIC cross country

Image

Lourdes narrowly escapes Cotter, advances to state

Image

Austin holds off Lourdes in Section 1A title match

Image

Sportsmanship at its finest

Image

Kavars Trial: Day Three

Community Events