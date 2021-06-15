One injured, one arrested after shooting in Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A shooting at an apartment complex in Northwest Rochester left one person injured Monday night.

Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with the incident, which happened at the Gates of Rochester apartments. The victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening according to an officer with the Rochester Police Department.

The shooting sent a wave of first responders to three locations along 41st Street Northwest around 10 P.M., as officials continued to search the area. KIMT cameras were rolling as a K9 officer appeared to find a pistol in the brush off the intersection of 41st Street Northwest and East Frontage Road.

RPD, RFD, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all responded to the incident. Police say their investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be made available in the coming hours.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated periodically. Stay with KIMT on-air and online for the latest developments.