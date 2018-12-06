One injured in weekend crash in Olmsted County

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person in injured after two SUVs collided in Olmsted County over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5 pm on Saturday. Dylon James Mish, 20 of Zumbrota was driving north on 40th Avenue SE and turned west onto Highway 14, colliding with the eastbound SUV driven by Jamen Joseph Rushton, 28 of Rochester.

The State Patrol says the only one hurt was a passenger in Mish’s SUV, Annamarie Ruth Stevenson, 21 of Rochester. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of this accident.