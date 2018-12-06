Clear

One injured in weekend crash in Olmsted County

Two SUVs collided on Highway 14.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 2:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person in injured after two SUVs collided in Olmsted County over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5 pm on Saturday. Dylon James Mish, 20 of Zumbrota was driving north on 40th Avenue SE and turned west onto Highway 14, colliding with the eastbound SUV driven by Jamen Joseph Rushton, 28 of Rochester.

The State Patrol says the only one hurt was a passenger in Mish’s SUV, Annamarie Ruth Stevenson, 21 of Rochester. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of this accident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 5°
Clouds will take their time to exit with some very cold air right behind.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

PETA wants to change phrases 'insulting to animals'

Image

Sharing snowy roads with emergency vehicles

Image

Addressing flooding issues

Image

Local bike race moving

Image

How to make sure your food is safe

Image

Missing teen's father speaks out

Image

Celebrating 16 years of service

Image

Retirement options

Image

Bike Race Moving to Northfield

Community Events