One injured in two-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – One person is taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 2 pm at the intersection of Thrush Avenue and 200th Street, southeast of Mason City. The Sheriff’s Office says Alice Hearn, 44 of Dumont, was southbound when she tried to pass a garbage truck driven by Dustin Fratzke, 25 of Mason City. As Fratzke tried to turn east onto 200th Street, he was struck by Hearn.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hearn was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

This collision remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol. Rockwell Fire Department, Rockwell-Swaledale EMTs, mason City Fire Medics, and Iowa Vehicle Enforcement assisted at the scene.