One injured in two-vehicle collision in Dodge County

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle accident in Dodge County sends one person to the hospital.

It took place Monday at the interchange of Highway 14 and Highway 56 around 4:18 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Michael Andrew Ingalls, 52 of Rochester, was driving north on Highway 56 and struck the minivan driven by Harry Charles Marquardt, 89 of Dodge Center, as it left Highway 14 and tried to turn south onto 56.

A passenger in Marquardt’s vehicle, Arlinda Julie Marquardt, 65 of Dodge Center, suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. The drivers were not harmed. All three were wearing their seat belts.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Kasson Police Department assisted at the scene.

The State Patrol says conditions were icy when the crash occurred.