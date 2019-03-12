Clear
One injured in three-way collision north of Stewartville

State Patrol says hurt driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A three-vehicle collision in Olmsted County results in only one injury.

It took place just before 4 pm Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 30. The Minnesota State Patrol says Neal Scott Anderson, 57 of Hayfield, was eastbound on Highway 30 and stopped at the intersection. Anderson reportedly pulled forward and was struck by the southbound Jacob Earl Stenseth, 35 of Albert Lea, which then pushed Anderson into the northbound Madilynn Starr Koch, 20 of Dodge Center, who had stopped to turn left onto Highway 30.

The State Patrol says the only one hurt in the crash was Stenseth and he was also the only one who wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Stenseth was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Article Comments

