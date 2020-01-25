Clear

One injured in rollover north of Clear Lake

Happened around 5:30 pm Saturday.

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 8:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A one-vehicle rollover Saturday afternoon sends the driver to the hospital.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Kaden Hagy, 17, was driving north on Fir Avenue when he lost control in the 20000 block around 5:30 pm. The vehicle, a 2002 Ford Explorer, rolled into the east ditch.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hagy was wearing his seat belt and was taken by private vehicle to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
This accident remains under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Quieter weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/24

Image

Iowa Senate working on gun legislation

Image

Report shows 3 in 5 Americans feel lonely

Image

Dan Feehan campaigns against so-called "Dark Money"

Image

Constant snow forcing homeowners to clear sidewalks again and again

Image

Minn DOT stocked with salt for winter

Image

Connecting those in need with local resources

Image

One-on-One with Dan Feehan

Community Events