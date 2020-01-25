One injured in rollover north of Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A one-vehicle rollover Saturday afternoon sends the driver to the hospital.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Kaden Hagy, 17, was driving north on Fir Avenue when he lost control in the 20000 block around 5:30 pm. The vehicle, a 2002 Ford Explorer, rolled into the east ditch.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hagy was wearing his seat belt and was taken by private vehicle to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

This accident remains under investigation.