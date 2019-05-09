Clear

One injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Freeborn County

Mechanical problems resulted in a one-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on Interstate-35.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 7:47 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Mechanical problems resulted in a one-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on Interstate-35.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Hyundai Sonata driven by 20-year-old Matthew Jackson, of Bondurant, Iowa, was northbound going around a curve when the vehicle had mechanical issues that caused the driver to lose control.

The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.

Jackson was taken to Albert Lea Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Forest City library on the move

Image

Tracking A Cool & Cloudy Thursday

Image

NC Softball is back into the swing of things

Image

SAW: Danielle Johnson

Image

Responding to sexual abuse

Image

Compensating RPS workers for snow days

Image

Beto O'Rourke makes a campaign stop in Mason City

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Image

New developments: truck in lake

Image

Governor's fishing opener kicks off Thursday

Community Events