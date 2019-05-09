One injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Mechanical problems resulted in a one-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on Interstate-35.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a Hyundai Sonata driven by 20-year-old Matthew Jackson, of Bondurant, Iowa, was northbound going around a curve when the vehicle had mechanical issues that caused the driver to lose control.
The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.
Jackson was taken to Albert Lea Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
