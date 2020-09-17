One injured in crash near the northern border of Olmsted County

VIOLA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is injured after a two-vehicle collision south of Elgin.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Timothy John Staloch, 50 of Elgin, and Karen Diane Peters, 60 of Plainview, were both northbound on Highway 42 at around 11 am Thursday. The Patrol says Staloch slowed to make a turn and the vehicles collided.

Peters suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. Staloch was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.