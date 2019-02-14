Clear
One injured in collision near Alden

State Patrol says one driver crossed the center line.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CARLSTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Freeborn County Thursday.

It happened on Highway 109 just west of Alden at around 1:30 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Teya Morgan Treptow, 18 of Wells, was driving west, crossed the center line, and smashed into the eastbound vehicle driven by James Lee Schull, 71 of Mapleton.

Schull suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo County Health System of Albert Lea.

The Alden Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

