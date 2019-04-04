One injured in car/truck crash west of Lanesboro

LANESBORO, Minn. – A car/truck collision sends a Fillmore County woman to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:12 PM Thursday on Highway 16, west of Lanesboro on Duschee Hill. Shauna Marie Garrett, 41 of Rushford, was driving west when she lost control going up a hill, crossed the center line, and crashed into the eastbound truck driven by Daniel Joseph Hoffman, 40 of Holman, Wisconsin.

Garrett was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Hoffman was not harmed.

The State Patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of the collision and Duschee Hill was closed for two hours.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, police departments from Preston, Lanesboro and Fountain, and Lanesboro fire and EMS assisted at the scene.