ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car caught on fire and the flames spread to the surrounding garage Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 pm in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue SE in Rochester. Firefighters say they arrived to find flames consuming the garage and electrical lines on the ground.

The Rochester Fire Department says the flames apparently originated with a car inside the garage.

Minor injuries to one person are being reported in this incident.