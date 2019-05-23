One injured in Olmsted County semi rollover

ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a semi rollover in Olmsted County.

The State Patrol says it happened around 11 am as a westbound semi on Highway 63 driven by a 46-year-old man from Eagan tried to take the ramp onto southbound Highway 52. The semi rolled over on the ramp and went into the ditch.

The name of the person injured has not been released.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Ambulance, MnDOT, and Oronoco Fire Department assisted at the scene.