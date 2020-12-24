One injured in Olmsted County crash during blizzard

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester woman is hurt after an SUV crash Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Thomas Francis Klees, 42 of Rochester, was driving west on Highway 247 when he lost control around 5:46 pm, ran off the road into the ditch, and hit a tree in Farmington Township.

Klees was not harmed but a passenger, Maija Ann Klees, 34 of Rochester, was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of this crash.

The Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance assisted at the scene.