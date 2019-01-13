One injured in Northwood crash when vehicle hits power pole

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A single-vehicle crash in Worth County sends one person to the hospital.
The county sheriff’s office says it happened around 5 am Saturday when a deputy saw a vehicle speeding over the viaduct on 8th Street N in Northwood. As they deputy started to pursue, the vehicle ran through the four-way stop light at the intersection of 8th Street and Central Avenue and hit a power pole and a tree.
The driver, Ruei Gatkuoth of Albert Lea, MN, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. This crash is still under investigation.
The Northwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Iowa State Patrol, and Mason City Ambulance assisted at the scene.
