One injured in Highway 218 collision in Austin

Rear end crash happened Monday afternoon.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A rear end collision sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 pm on Highway 218 in Austin. The Minnesota State Patrol says Svitlana Anatolivna Mcauliffe, 63 of Austin, turned onto 218 from 21st Avenue and was hit from behind by John Carl Shoden, 51 of Austin.

Shoden was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Mcauliffe was not hurt.
Austin police and fire assisted with this crash. The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered.

