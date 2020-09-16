One injured in Fillmore County tractor rollover

RUSHFORD VILLAGE, Minn. – A Fillmore County man is sent to the hospital after a tractor accident Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Gerado Castro Valadee, 27 of Rushford, was in a farm tractor pulling a trailer east on Highway 30 around 6:30 pm. He lost control and rolled the tractor. Valadee was taken to Gundersen Lutheran hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Rushford police, fire, and EMS, and MnDOT assisted with this accident.