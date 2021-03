ARENDAHL TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Eyota man is hurt after crashing in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Wayne Johns Miland, 78, was driving west on Highway 30 when he went off the road west of Rushford and crashed. This happened around 2 pm Friday.

Miland was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Rushford First Responders assisted with this accident.