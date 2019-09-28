One injured in Fillmore County collision

WYKOFF, Minn. – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.

It happened a little before 10:30 am at the intersection of Highway 80 and Main Street in Wykoff. The Minnesota State Patrol says Douglas Scott Marin, 58 of Canton, was driving north and tried to cross Highway 80 when he was hit by the eastbound vehicle driven by Kirk Lee Ericson, 50 of Stewartville.

Marin was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Ericson and a passenger in Marin’s vehicle, Tami Jean Marin, 54 of Canton, were not hurt. All three were wearing their seat belts.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.