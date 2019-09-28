Clear
BREAKING NEWS One dead, three others injured after rollover east of Mason City Full Story

One injured in Fillmore County collision

Crash happened Saturday morning in Wykoff.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WYKOFF, Minn. – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.

It happened a little before 10:30 am at the intersection of Highway 80 and Main Street in Wykoff. The Minnesota State Patrol says Douglas Scott Marin, 58 of Canton, was driving north and tried to cross Highway 80 when he was hit by the eastbound vehicle driven by Kirk Lee Ericson, 50 of Stewartville.

Marin was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Ericson and a passenger in Marin’s vehicle, Tami Jean Marin, 54 of Canton, were not hurt. All three were wearing their seat belts.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
The rain will not go away
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 1

Image

Rochester weighs in on impeachment

Image

Helping homeless youth in North Iowa

Image

Grief Workshop

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/27

Image

Ranked choice voting coming to Rochester?

Image

Veteran Recovering After Crash

Image

Hostage Negotiation Training

Image

Taste Testing Local Produce

Community Events