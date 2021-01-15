One injured after chemical spill in SE Minnesota

CANNON FALLS, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a chemical spill Thursday night at Gemini Signage facility.

Fire crews said it was discovered that two chemicals had been mixed accidentally resulting in a dramatic chemical reaction.

"The team was unable to determine the exact product created by the mixing of the chemicals; however, they were able to

determine there was no longer any risk of further reactions. Due to the dispersal of chemical products during the

reaction, the building was found to be contaminated with residual product, making re-occupying the building unsafe

until a professional contractor could clean the area," fire officials said.

One civilian experienced chemical exposure resulting in injury. The extent of have not been reported. However, they were believed to be non-life threatening.