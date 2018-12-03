One injured after car rolls over in Hancock County

VENTURA, Iowa - One person was transported to Mercy Medical Center North Iowa after a car rolled over on an icy patch of Highway 18 near Ventura Sunday afternoon.
According to Deputy Sheriff Cory Leerar, a car heading west on Highway 18 near Yale Avenue lost control when it hit a patch of ice, over corrected and rolled once into the South ditch. A passenger had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.
Shortly after, another car heading eastbound lost control and went into the same ditch about 1/4 mile away. No one was injured in that accident.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Garner Fire Department and Volunteer Ambulance, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the incidents.
