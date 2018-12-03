Clear

One injured after car rolls over in Hancock County

Icy conditions to blame

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 11:23 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

VENTURA, Iowa - One person was transported to Mercy Medical Center North Iowa after a car rolled over on an icy patch of Highway 18 near Ventura Sunday afternoon.

According to Deputy Sheriff Cory Leerar, a car heading west on Highway 18 near Yale Avenue lost control when it hit a patch of ice, over corrected and rolled once into the South ditch. A passenger had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, another car heading eastbound lost control and went into the same ditch about 1/4 mile away. No one was injured in that accident.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Garner Fire Department and Volunteer Ambulance, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the incidents.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
The snow is moving out but the cold will move in!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Delivering food in snowy weather

Image

North Iowa residents clear the weekend snowfall

Image

Digging out of the snow in Southern Minnesota

Image

Cab services stay busy in snowstorm

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Saturday Toys for Tots drive

Image

GPS Distracted Driving

Image

Prep hoop highlights and scores from Northern Iowa

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Community Events