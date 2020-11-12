One hurt in three-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A three-vehicle collision on Highway 52 injures one person Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just south of the 19th Street exit in Rochester around 4 pm.

Three northbound vehicles all tried to exit to 19th Street NW when they collided. One driver, Darcy Travis Lewis, 31 of Lake City, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The other two, Elizabeth Ann Kubisch, 42 of Rochester, and Shannon Elizabeth Brakke, 25 of North Hollywood, California, were not hurt.

The State Patrol says the road was snowy and ice at the time of the accident.

Rochester police and fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all assisted at the scene.