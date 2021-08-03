One hurt in crash west of Eyota

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A one-vehicle crash sent the driver to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Jami Pilar Arrabal, 29 of Rochester, was westbound on Highway 14 when he went off the road and rolled into the ditch near County Road 102. This happened around 6:18 pm.

Arrabal suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. The State Patrol says Arrabal was wearing his seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.