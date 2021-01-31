One hurt in crash north of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person is hurt and another is charged after a single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Austin Vanaukin, 22 of Mason City, was driving south on Orchid Avenue when the car crossed the center line just south of 330th Street, went into the east ditch, hit a road sign, and finally crashed into a tree by the Spring Creek bridge.

A passenger in the vehicle, Destiny Robbins, 20 of Mason City, was taken by a family member to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of pain in the shoulder and stomach. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says both driver and passenger wear wearing their seat belts and the vehicle's airbags deployed.

Vanaukin has been charged with failure to maintain control and failure to prove security involving an accident.

This crash happened just after 12 pm Sunday.