One hurt in car/semi crash in Mower County

BROWNSDALE, Minn. – A collision between a semi and a car injured one person Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:20 pm at the intersection of Highway 56 and County Road 2 in Mower County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Michael Orwin Otterness, 72 of Spring Valley, was eastbound when his car collided with the northbound semi driven by Parker Reed Brumm, 25 of Rockford, IA.

The State Patrol says Otterness suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Brownsdale Fire Department assisted with this crash.