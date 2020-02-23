Clear

One hurt in car/deer collision southeast of Clear Lake

It happened around 12:22 am Sunday.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 10:46 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A passenger was taken to the hospital after a car/deer collision overnight.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 12:22 am Sunday just east of the intersection of 255th Street and Jonquil Avenue. Deputies arrived the find a silver 2009 Dodge Avenger with extensive damage to the front end and a juvenile passenger who was transported by Clear Lake Fire Department medics to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment of minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car, Elise Gardiner, 19 of Mason City, was not hurt.

The Clear Lake Police Department also assisted with this accident.

