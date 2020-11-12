Clear
One hurt in I-90 collision in Olmsted County

State Patrol says car went through median and crashed with an SUV.

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 9:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A car/SUV collision in Olmsted County sends one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Nicholas Ronald Moder, 24 of Rochester, was driving a car west on Interstate 90, went through the median, and crashed into an eastbound SUV driven by Carl John Henden, 55 of Viroqua, Wisconsin. The crash happened around 6:48 pm Thursday near mile marker 255.

Henden suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Moder was not hurt.

The State Patrol says the highway was snow and ice covered at the time of the collision.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.

