One hurt in Highway 69 collision in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision on Highway 69 sends one driver to the hospital.

It happened near the intersection of State Highway 13 and Highway 69 in Albert Lea at around 8:15 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jacob Ward Helmers, 40 of Albert Lea, was eastbound on W Main Street and turned south onto Highway 69, colliding with the southbound vehicle driven by Erika Jazmin Islas, 22 of Lake Mills, Iowa.

The State Patrol says Helmers was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Islas was not hurt. Both were wearing their seat belts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.