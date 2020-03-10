Clear

One hurt in Highway 69 collision in Albert Lea

Drivers from Albert Lea and Lake Mills.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 10:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision on Highway 69 sends one driver to the hospital.

It happened near the intersection of State Highway 13 and Highway 69 in Albert Lea at around 8:15 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jacob Ward Helmers, 40 of Albert Lea, was eastbound on W Main Street and turned south onto Highway 69, colliding with the southbound vehicle driven by Erika Jazmin Islas, 22 of Lake Mills, Iowa.

The State Patrol says Helmers was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Islas was not hurt. Both were wearing their seat belts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Wintry mix Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tobin breaks school record, again!

Image

NIACC women earn top seed in national tournament

Image

RCTC men's basketball national tournament preview

Image

Census Danger

Image

Burma School Pen Pals

Image

Chris' Reality Weather Segment on Snow Chances

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Rural Broadband

Image

Park Board Master Plan

Image

UPDATE: Olmsted County planning for Coronavirus cases

Community Events