One hurt in Freeborn County crash

HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A female passenger is hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Freeborn County.

It happened just before 5 pm at the interchange of Interstate 90 and County Road 46. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dang Van Le, 68 of Austin, was driving west and took the exit to 46, crossed the intersection and wound up in the ditch.

Le was not harmed but the State Patrol says passenger Diep Ngoc Truong, 68 of Austin, suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea for treatment.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seat belts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Hayward First Responders, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.