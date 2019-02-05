One hurt in Freeborn County crash

HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place around 5:43 pm Tuesday near mile marker 165. Two eastbound vehicles collided in snowy and icy conditions. Artemio Ortiz Aguilar, 54 of Austin, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The other driver, Todd Michael Ehret, 62 of Lyle, was not hurt.

The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Department, Hayward First Responders, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.