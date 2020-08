PILOT MOUND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is sent to the hospital after a crash in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Laura Kaye Wait, 50 of Winona, was westbound on Highway 30 when she crashed just before 10 am Saturday. The State Patrol says Wait was not wearing a helmet and suffered a non-life threatening injury. She was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Lanesboro fire and EMS assisted with this accident.