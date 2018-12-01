Clear
One hurt in Cerro Gordo County crash

Rollover Saturday afternoon northwest of Dougherty.

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 7:39 PM
Updated: Dec. 1, 2018 7:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DOUGHERTY, Iowa – One person is seriously injured in a rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County.

It happened around 4:30 pm in the 3700 block of Vine Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says Joseph David Sturges, 36 of Rockwell, was driving north when he lost control on the ice and slush covered street, left the road near a farm drive, and rolled multiple times.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sturges was thrown from his vehicle and taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

The Dougherty Fire Department, Rockwell Swaledale EMTs, and Mason City Fire Medics assisted at the scene.

