One hurt in Cerro Gordo County collision

MASON CITY, Iowa – A two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon sends one driver to the hospital.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4:47 pm in the 12000 block of Partridge Avenue/Highway 65. Jeffery Sporra, 59 of Mason City, was driving north when he lost control and hit a guardrail. The Sheriff’s Office says that spun Sporra’s vehicle into the southbound lane where it struck the vehicle driven by Darwin Johnson, 61 of Swaledale.

The Sheriff’s Office says Johnson had to be removed from his damaged vehicle and was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of what are described as minor injuries. Sporra was not hurt but has been cited for speeding and failure to maintain control.

The fire departments from Mason City and Rockwell assisted with this accident.