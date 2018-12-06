One hurt in Byron collision

BYRON, Minn. – A Rochester woman is injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on US Highway 14 in Byron, west of County Road 5. Chaba Wolter, 65 of Rochester, and Madlyn Sue Schwanke, 18 of Faribault, were both eastbound when the State Patrol says Schwanke rear ended Wolter.
Wolter suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Byron First Responders, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene of this accident, which happened around 1:46 pm.
