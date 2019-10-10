Clear

One hurt in Austin crash

Happened Thursday morning at Highway 218 intersection.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 1:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision on a Highway 218 intersection.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Janet Marjorie Borg, 73 of Austin, was driving south on 10th Drive SE, stopped for the stop sign, then entered the intersection with 218 and was hit by the southbound vehicle driven by Keith Alex Thompson, 65 of Bovey.

Borg was taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

This crash happened just before 11:30 am Thursday. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

