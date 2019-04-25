Clear
One hurt after two-vehicle collision in Dodge County

Happened just south of Dodge Center.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 6:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County man is hurt in a Dodge County collision.

It happened around 4:43 pm Thursday at the interchange of Highway 15 and Highway 56. The Minnesota State Patrol says Nicole Marie Hetrick, 41 of Blooming Prairie, was stopped at the stop sign but then pulled into the intersection and was hit by the southbound vehicle driven by Justin John Hulst, 33 of Waltham.

Hulst suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. Hetrick was not hurt. The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge Center fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.

