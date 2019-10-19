Clear

One hurt after car hits deer in Freeborn County

Collision happened on I-80 Friday night.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is injured after a car hits a deer in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Julie Ann Groeger, 61 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving east on Interstate 90 when she struck a deer in the road. The collision happened just after 8:30 pm Friday near mile marker 155.

The State Patrol says Groeger was not hurt but a passenger, Jamie Ann Westerndorf, 31 of Sioux Falls, SD, suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Albert Lea police and fire assisted at the scene of this accident.

