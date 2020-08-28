One hospitalized after car hits mobility scooter in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision between a car and a mobility scooter sends one person to the hospital.

It happened around 1:15 pm Friday at the intersection of Main Street E and Fenton Avenue in Albert Lea. Police say Danne Charles Nelson, 74 of Albert Lea, was crossing Main Street from south to north in a scooter which was struck by the eastbound vehicle driven by Andrea Chavez-Huacuja, 28 of Emmons. Police say Chavez-Huacuja was in the inside lane of Main Street E when the collision occurred.

Nelson was taken by Mayo Ambulance and eventually airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Chavez-Huacuja was not injured.

This collision remains under investigation.