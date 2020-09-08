One hospitalized after Spring Valley car/tractor collision

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – A car/tractor collision in Fillmore County sends one to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Verna Denis O’Rourke, 67 of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was driving southbound in her Toyota Prius on County Road 1 and Eric Williams Downs, 62 of Byron, was eastbound in his tractor. The collided at the intersection a little before 1 pm.

O’Rourke was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Downs was not injured.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.