One-half of siblings pleads not guilty to rural burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the siblings accused of an Olmsted County burglary is pleading not guilty.

Colinda Rebecca Andrews, 51 of Stewartville, is charged with aiding and abetting 3rd degree burglary and theft. She and her brother, Jeffrey Nye Andrews, are accused of stealing a shovel, a tractor sprinkler, and a bird feeder from a detached garage in the 10000 block of County Road 115 SW on May 3.

Colinda Andrews is now set to stand trial beginning October 28.

Jeffrey Andrews, 55 of Stewartville, has not yet entered a plea to 3rd degree burglary and misdemeanor theft.