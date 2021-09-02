One-half of accused Rochester copper thieves is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing copper is costing a Rochester man thousands of dollars.

Chad Charles Westby, 43, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $10,548.77 in restitution. Westby pleaded guilty in July to one count of third-degree burglary.

Rochester police say Westby and Ron Allen Degener, 56 of Rochester, were arrested on January 1 for stealing copper wiring, pumps, and other parts from the old AMPI plan.

Degener has pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. No trial date has been set.