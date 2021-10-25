One guitly plea, one dismissal for Manly couple accused of exposing a child to meth

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – One-half of a couple arrested after a toddler ingested methamphetamine pleads guilty while charges are dropped against the other.

Cody Henderson, 31 of Manly, and Taylor Henderson, 29 of Manly, were charged with child endangerment. Law enforcement says a 1-year-old female under the care of the Hendersons was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on July 25, 2020. According to investigators, the child tested positive for meth and ingested the drug at the Henderson’s home in Manly.

Taylor Henderson has pleaded guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor count of child endangerment. She’s been sentenced to one year of supervised probation and received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her probation.

The charge against Cody Henderson has been dropped after the Worth County Attorney’s Office said there was insufficient evidence to convict him of the same crime.