One guilty plea in two Dodge County car chases

James Novak
James Novak

Accused driver needed medical attention after both incidents.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 4:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase twice in two months is pleading guilty.

James Robert Novak, 30 of Kasson, was first arrested after a January 4 pursuit in Dodge County. After a report that he was driving drunk with a firearm, an officer tried to pull Novak over. Court documents state that led to a six mile pursuit that hit speeds of over 100 miles per hour before Novak drove off the road and stopped in a field.

Investigators say Novak had a blood alcohol level of .183 and a hand gun, a full can of beer, an empty can of beer, an empty bottle of whiskey, and a marijuana grinder were found inside the car. Novak was not immediately arrested after this chase because he had to be taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of a compound vertebrae fracture.

Novak was again arrested after a February 6 chase that began when a State Patrol trooper says he noticed Novak driving erratically on westbound Highway 14. Novak had also reportedly fled from a traffic stop in Rochester.

Court documents state Novak drove over some stop sticks and kept going until he was driving on two flat tires with the rims sparking before his vehicle stalled out on the snow-packed roadway. After stopping, Novak was again taken to St. Marys Hospital, this time over fears he was overdosing on something.

Law enforcement says 17 bottles of prescription medication was found in Novak’s vehicle. Only five of the bottles were prescribed to him.

Novak pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He is due to be sentenced on January 15, 2020.

