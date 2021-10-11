One guilty plea in Mason City storage unit burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – One-half of a pair of accused storage unit burglars is pleading guilty.

Michael James Anderson, 33 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to one count of third-degree burglary.

Law enforcement says Anderson and Joel Allen Jaspers, 44 of Mason City, were arrested on July 30 breaking into a unit at Atlas Storage in Mason City. The men were allegedly caught using a bolt cutter and a pair of tin snips to cut through a padlock on a storage unit.

Anderson has now been given three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility.

Jaspers has pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary and possession of burglar tools. His trial is set to start on December 14 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.