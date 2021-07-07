One guilty plea entered in burglary of former Rochester dairy facility

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One accused copper thief has pleaded guilty.

Chad Charles Westby, 43 of Rochester, and Ron Allen Degener, 55 of Rochester, were arrested on January 1 for allegedly stealing copper wiring from the old AMPI plant. Rochester police say there were notified about a suspicious vehicle in the AMPI parking lot and arrived to find the chain-link fence had been cut.

Officers say they heard noises inside the place and found Westby and Degener inside. Court documents state Westby surrendered immediately but police had to chase Degener through the plant before catching him.

Investigators say tools, copper wire, copper fuses, pumps, and other parts were stolen from the plant.

Westby has now pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. His sentencing is set for September 2. Degener has pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary and possession of burglar tools. No trial date for him has been scheduled.