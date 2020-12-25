One family spends Christmas at the rink

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year, families are getting creative with how to spend Christmas during a pandemic.

One thing we can still do is spend time outside.

The ice rinks at Soldiers Field Park are now open.

The Gathje family was skating around on Christmas Day and they say hockey on Christmas is something they've done for a long time.

They used to build a rink in their backyard and the last few years, they've spent Christmas afternoons at this ice rink.

This year, they came a little early because they did not get to spend time with extended family.

"We all grew up around the sport and just playing, so it was a big part of growing up. We just associate it with family and fun and the outdoors. It's just a great time. COVID kind of enables us to still enjoy those things. It's positive. It's kind of like another normal we can count on, especially when we don't get to see our family," says Hannah and Jacob Gathje.

The ice rinks will be open as long as the weather permits.